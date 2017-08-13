LGBT group asks Michigan commission for legal protections

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - An LGBTQ rights group has asked the Michigan Civil Rights Commission to interpret a current prohibition on sex discrimination to include protections for sexual orientation and gender identity.

The commission seeks public feedback through Tuesday as it prepares to deal with a request from Equality Michigan, which cited recent federal court cases that had concluded the word "sex" applies to both gender and biological differences that distinguish men from women.

People who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning or queer in Michigan are currently not protected by the 1976 Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act. This means they can be legally discriminated against in housing, employment and public accommodations.

The commission is expected to address the advocacy group's request at a Sept. 18 meeting in Lansing.

