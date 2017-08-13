Rockets tour the Vatican, win second during tour of Italy

The Rockets spent their third day in Italy and final day in Rome visiting the Vatican City.

A Vatican official gave the players a guided tour through the home of the Catholic Church. The tour highlighted St. Peter's Basilica, the Sistine Chapel and the timeless architecture and artwork within.

After the trip, they played their second game in Rome against the same Serbian team they beat the night before. Again, Toledo rocked their opponents with a 92-67 victory.

Taylor Adway scored a game high 21 points along with 11 rebounds. Nate Navigato added 14 points on his 21st birthday.

Both Willie Jackson and Tre'Shaun Fletcher also put up double figures with 11 points each.

Sunday, Toledo made the short trip north to Florence for a two day stay.

