Fans celebrate weekend of camaraderie inside the MIS infield

The infield at Michigan International Speedway is an endless maze of humble tents, converted school buses and million-dollar RVs.

The smells of freshly cooked food and diesel fuel rises into the warm summer air as the hundreds of families and friends prepare for Sunday's Pure Michigan 400.

The infield is a make-shift city. There are trash men, a water truck and a community shower on wheels with a long line outside, some waiting for their first shower of the weekend.

Some of those spending the weekend at the track, especially on the infield, do so for the thrill of seeing and hearing the roaring of a NASCAR. Some come for the party. Some come to have a weekend out of the house with family and old.

"It just a riot," Ray Miron of Canada said. "The racing, the atmosphere, the food, the booze, it's one great thing after another."

There are two types of fans in the infield. There are rookies and veterans.

Michael Perry is a rookie. For him, and maybe most all the rookies, it is an experience that defied expectations.

"It's cool, it's neat, it's an experience. I've never been to anything like this," Perry said. "There's a lot of different people out here. It's neat."

But for every rookie, there are just as many who cannot even remember the first time they came to MIS. They are the seasoned veterans whose biannual trip to the speedway is a cherished tradition they share with their closest friends.

Dylan Spies is one of those veterans. Though he is a young man, he does not even remember his first year at the infield. But he does know what brings him back.

"Seeing the cars from the inside is cool," Spies said. "Just going around and seeing the other stuff people got going on. Parties at night. It's just crazy; it's hard to explain."

Paul Scott is rookie on the infield, though but this is not his first year at MIS. He says what makes NASCAR events different than other sporting events is the people.

"It's pretty fun actually, the camaraderie of everybody," Scott said. "Everybody's having fun. Everybody's friendly."

NASCAR fans may be the most unique of any fans in American sports. There are several different fans representing different drivers at a given campsite. You rarely hear trash talk. And the driver with the biggest fan support passed away more than a decade ago.

In the infield at Michigan International Speedway, there is universal hospitality by those who set up camp. The environment is a warm and welcoming. That is enough to turn rookies into veterans.

Perry said this would not be his last weekend at MIS. But his son's first weekend is in the near future. With that, another generation of fans can continue the beloved NASCAR tradition of infield camping.

