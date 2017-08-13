'Rally to Protect Freedom' held in BG following deadly Charlottesville protests

Bowling Green residents gathered Sunday to show support for the residents of Charlottesville, Virginia after a man plowed his car into a group of people protesting a white supremacist rally, killing one and injuring others.

“White supremacists are wrong for America. I think they need to be soundly rejected," said Lee Weygandt.

They came carrying signs reading ‘Justice For All’, ‘No Hate Here’, and wearing shirts that said ‘Not In Our Town.’

“To stand in solidarity against hate, against bigotry, against what’s happened in Charlottesville," said Jean Geist.

Meanwhile, people are still wondering why James Alex Fields, Jr. of Maumee attacked the counter protesters.

Not even his mother, Samantha Bloom, knows for sure why he made the trip to Charlottesville.

“I didn’t know it was white supremacists; I thought it had something to do with Trump," she told reporters Friday night.

Fields and Bloom lived in a Maumee apartment development. They moved there last year from Kentucky.

“I just knew he was going to a rally. I try to stay out of his political views. I don’t get too involved," she said to the Associated Press.

Nobody in the neighborhood knew Mr. Fields, but they’re sickened by his views and alleged actions.

“We need to become a kinder and gentler society. I don’t know how we can do that," said Gary Grime.

“This is just a really terrible thing. I just hope people come together for this," said Dave Bellian

And that’s exactly what they did Sunday in Bowling Green.

“We are angry. We are sickened and we are heartbroken about what happen” according to Daniel Gorden, a speaker at an event called ‘Rally to Protect Freedom.”

Fields will be arraigned Monday morning on murder charges.

