North Toledo house fire raises suspicion

A house fire is raising suspicion and is under investigation after flames broke out early Sunday morning in North Toledo.

The fire happened on Baker near Chestnut Street around 1:30 a.m.

Fire crews said it started when some trash caught fire on the first floor of the home.

The house was already scheduled to be demolished.

No injuries were reported.

