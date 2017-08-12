Hundreds attend Barefoot on the Beach

The biggest fundraiser of the year for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo took place Saturday night.

Barefoot at the Beach at Maumee Bay State Park brought in about 1,800 party-goers this year who spent $100 to $125 to enjoy food from 40 different Toledo area restaurants.

Three clubs are attached to schools and the fourth is a stand-alone club.

The clubs help kids on several foundations such as character, education, nutrition and health.

“The kids would be roaming the street. We’re school programming and summer programming. We work with these kids at developing futures and delivering bright futures” said Nancy Joy of the Boys and Girls clubs.

And the need is there.

Events like Barefoot At The Beach will help the clubs reach their goals.

“We would love to expand as an organization. But I’m going to be honest. Our biggest expense is operating. We can fund capital but it’s had to get that operating expense” adds Joy.

The organization received the operating expense because of the hundreds who celebrated being at Barefoot On The Beach.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved