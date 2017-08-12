Police: Suspect who drove over protesters at Virginia rally is from Maumee

Multiple news outlets are reporting the suspect police say drove over multiple people at a white-nationalist rally is James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio and he is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder.

Video of the incident shows the car driving at a high rate of speed over multiple counter-protesters at the rally.

A woman died as a result of the incident and multiple people were injured.

On Saturday night, the FBI and federal prosecutors announced that a civil rights investigation will be opened into the vehicular death of the 32-year-old victim.

Fields is being held without bail on murder and other charges related to the hit-and-run, officials said.

Neighbors of Fields say the man lives at an apartment with a woman in a wheelchair and that he drives a silver Dodge like the one used in the incident.

CNN is reporting that Fields' mother made this statement, "I knew his political views.” “I told him to be careful.”

On Saturday night Ohio Senator's Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman both tweeted that the incident should be considered domestic terrorism.

I stand with my Republican colleague. This was domestic terrorism. We must all condemn white nationalism. -SB https://t.co/3EaqilKL7h — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) August 12, 2017

The tragedy in Charlottesville this afternoon was domestic terrorism. We must all condemn hatred and white nationalism. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) August 12, 2017

Governor John Kasich also tweeted about today's rally.

There is no place in America for this violence and vicious hatred coming from white nationalist, KKK & neo-nazi groups. 1/ — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) August 12, 2017

The car seen in photographs running over protesters at a white-nationalist rally in Virginia on Saturday afternoon has an Ohio license plate.

A photograph attributed to The Daily Progress, the daily newspaper in the Charlottesville area, clearly shows the Ohio plate.

Charlottesville Police say the suspect is in custody.

The AP is also reporting a Virginia state helicopter crash that killed two people near Charlottesville was related to the rally.

In a statement to the press, officials acknowledged that three people had died in Charlottesville today.

