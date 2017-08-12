Veteran surprised with home makeover

The Sons of the American Legion post 479 and other Swanton community members, joined forces Saturday to surprise a local Military Corp Veteran.

Van Goin served in the military for four years. He has gone through health issues and the Sons Of the American Legion wanted to help him out. He and his wife Angie, were told they were spending the day with friends until they were surprised by a knock on their door at 7 p.m.

The members helping with the home improvement plan hid behind St. Richard’s Church in Swanton until they ventured to the Goins' house and told them about their makeover plan.

"I was shocked, I had no idea what was going on. I just started crying, I mean this is a huge weight lifted off of us. Huge,” said Angie Goin.

Ron Taylor is the Commander at Sons of the American Legion and planned this makeover about two months ago.

"We've just been friends forever. He's had some health issues, he's a verteran. That's why we're out here, he needed help, but he won't ask for help. He's a marine,he's stubborn,” said Taylor laughing.

Van agreed he doesn't like asking for help, but he appreciates his friends for planning all of this for him.

"My buddies are crazy dudes, it makes me feel good," said Van

Everyone who went out to support and help the Goins talked about how deserving these two were of the home makeover.

Van said he wanted to redo his house, but it was going to cost them,which is why they had to wait.

"I thought it would happen, but over a period of years of us having to save and save, pinch here and pinch there. Now,look at it,” said Van.

His wife was also very pleased.

"No more leaking gutters, the roof was starting to buckle in places so we won't have to worry about that..just so excited,” said Angie.

The Goins were thankful to all those involved with their home makeover, and are excited to invite their friends over to enjoy their new and improved home.

