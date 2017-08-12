Driver flies into tree after crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Driver flies into tree after crash

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

One person was sent to a hospital after crashing into a tree early Saturday morning.

The crash happened on Shenandoah Road near Bancroft Street and Upton Avenue around 4 a.m.

Police said the driver went flying into a tree, after slamming into a parked car while speeding down the road.

The driver's injuries are not serious. 

