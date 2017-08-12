Lake hopes to turn fortunes around in 2017

Last year, the Lake football team suffered their first bump in the road since Mark Emans took the helm five years ago. The Flyers finished the season 4-6.

This year, they hope to turn the program around.

“Last year, we didn’t really, necessarily have a team that wanted to learn, and wanted to get better,” said senior tight end Dylan O’Quinn. “This year we have a team, we have an O-line that really wants to learn, get better every day and just absorbs it, and comes out every day and works really hard.”

The Flyers will be a young team with only three seniors expected to start. One of those is Western Michigan commit Dylan O’Quinn, but Coach Emans has high hopes for his team.

“We’re going to be playing a lot of young kids this year, and that’s no excuse, they’re just going to have to play varsity football right away,” Coach Emans said. “We’re going to have some growing pains early right here during two-a-days, but hopefully in the next two weeks, you know, we can play good varsity football.”

After getting the starting job in the pocket as a sophomore, Dawson Delventhal put in the extra off-season work and is ready to lead this team.

“I feel this year we have more of a family bond with each other, we really get to know each other, and we’re all really, really close with each other,” Delventhal said. “I feel like that’s made me grow and it’s made me trust my receivers who I’m throwing to, and my linemen who’s blocking for me.”

And Coach Emans likes the growth he’s seen in his young quarterback.

“Yeah we’ve seen growth, we’ve seen positive steps,” Emans said. “He still, you know, makes mistakes, but now he knows when he makes a mistake before I even get a chance to coach him. Where last year as a sophomore, getting thrown into the fire, you know, it was

just kind of all new to him, but now he’s almost like coaching himself, ‘I know what I should’ve done on this one’.”

Lake opens up their season at home with Lakota.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.