Driver taken into custody after eight-car crash in Holland

A multi-car accident in Holland slowed traffic on a major thoroughfare on Friday evening.

The accident happened just after 8 p.m. on Airport Highway and Spring Meadows Dr. and involved eight vehicles.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on the scene, police took one driver into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

There were no injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the accident.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.