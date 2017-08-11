Balloons to fill the air at Flag City Balloon Fest this weekend

Winds were too high to launch balloons on Friday evening (Source: WTOL)

There’s no doubt about it.

Findlay’s Flag City Balloon Fest is the most colorful event of the year in Northwest Ohio.

“Everything you see is kind of exciting when you see balloons up in the air,” said Tom Garlock.

Organizers expect close to forty-thousand people to squeeze into Emory Adams for the weekend event featuring 42 balloonists from around the country.

It’s one of the largest balloon festivals in Ohio and it’s free.

“I like it when they light up the balloons at night. Really fortunate to see them all lit up,” said Tina LaFountain.

But not on this Friday night.

During a pilots meeting is was determined there would be no liftoff but possibly a teathered glow.

“If the winds die down below ten miles an hour, there could be a liftoff. That would be up to the flight director and his weather people,” said Jim Barker of The Fest.

The balloonists are ready to go but understand why Mother Nature has put things on hold.

Many of them are commercial pilots.

“And this is kind of back to the roots flying. All the things you do is fast and high. This is low and slow,” said Jack Semler.

The balloons are scheduled to soar on Saturday morning at 7 a.m. and Saturday night at 6 p.m.

Folks can also catch the final flight on Sunday morning at 7 a.m.

