74-year-old man killed in Wood County crash

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

An elderly man died Friday after a deadly crash in Wood County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Carl Miller, 74, drove a Chrysler Town and Country eastbound on Dowling Road. Meanwhile, Reese Brossia, 29, drove a Ford F-250 northbound.

When Miller failed to stop at a stop sign, Brossia's truck hit Miller's vehicle. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch after the impact. 

An ambulance transported Miller to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where he later died. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Brossia was not hurt in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

Investigators do not believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

