Metroparks receives $500,000 grant for Marina District

Toledo's Metroparks system will receive a $500,000 grant to help redevelop the Marina District Metropark.

According to Rep. Marcy Kaptur, the funding comes from Sustain Our Great Lakes, a public-private partnership supporting the restoration of the Great Lakes Basin.

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation administers the partnership.

“The Toledo Metroparks and its public and private partners are to be heartily congratulated for advancing an important and competitive application to receive these funds,” said Rep. Kaptur. “Our local community is on the front line of caring for Lake Erie and has worked with federal partners to move this project forward. This major investment in open space in Toledo’s core will have lasting impact on Lake Erie and the Great Lakes ecosystem."

The project, called the Toledo East Riverfront Restoration Phase 1, will restore 21 acres of former brownfields along the Maumee River. The project should cost over $2.7 million.

