UT tours the Colosseum, wins first game on Italian tour

The second day of the University of Toledo's tour of Italy began with a trip to one of the most iconic structures in the world, the Roman Colosseum.

At its height during the Roman Empire, the Colosseum could seat 50,000 spectators to bloody gladiator duels and state executions. By comparison, the Glass Bowl's record attendance is 36,852 set back in 2001 against the U.S. Naval Academy.

While many modern stadiums like the Big House and Rose Bowl now dwarf the Colosseum, it was awe-inspiring site that left many players speechless.

“I was just amazed and so blessed to be able to experience something life this,” says Jaelan Sanford. “We’re all very excited to see what happens in this next week.”

Day two also marked the first time the Rockets stepped onto the court to play one of the four game scheduled over the 10-day trip.

The Rockets scored an 88-69 victory over a team from Serbia.

Jaelan Sanford led the way for Toledo with 20 points. Nate Navigato chipped in with 14 points. Every member of the team scored in the contest.

“We started both halves very well,” head coach Tod Kowalczyk said. “Good start to our trip. Our mistakes were mostly just mental mistakes and communication mistakes, which are easily correctable.”

Coming up on Saturday, the team will tour the Vatican in the afternoon. They will play the same Serbian team Saturday night.

