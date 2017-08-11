Vandals strike Point Place car wash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Vandals strike Point Place car wash

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police are looking into a case of vandalism at a Point Place business early on Friday morning.

According to police, suspects cut two high pressure hoses at the Super Wash carwash on Suder Ave. and took the hand wands and brushes.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

