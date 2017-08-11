BGSU unveils two renovated halls

Bowling Green State University unveiled two of their newly renovated halls.

BGSU worked through the summer to renovate Moseley and University Halls.

University Hall is the new home of the admissions office. There will also be classrooms and active living spaces.

Moseley Hall received a new science complex.

The university says nearly every student will use one of two buildings during their time on campus.

"We have the classes in the corners here, but then we have this area, which we call touchdown spaces, or places where students can get together and talk," said Dr. Jeff Miner of the biology department. "Faculty after after coming out of a lab can sit down with a student to go over the material again."

There is an open house for the two buildings Saturday beginning at noon and ending at 2 p.m.

