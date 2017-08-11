Plane crash survivor crawls half mile to get help after accident

Two people were seriously injured when a single-engine aircraft crashed on Friday morning in Madison Township in Lenawee County.

Johanna Walker, 52, a flight instructor, was giving flying lessons to Jason Roan, 49, when the plane's engine lost power and failed. They tried landing the plane in a nearby field but crashed into trees.

Both were sent to a Toledo hospital. Walker is still in critical condition. Roan underwent surgery Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 10 a.m. on Lyons Road between the Sand Creek Highway and Gorman Road, south of the Lenawee County Airport.

However, first responders did not get a call about the crash until 2:20 p.m.

A man who lives about a mile away from where the plane crashed didn't see much until he grabbed his camera and began snapping pictures.



"I took a picture of the fire vehicles back there and when I zoomed into it I found the plane was in the trees in my photo and I didn't even know that when I took it,” said Ron Williams.



The crash happened about a half mile away from the road near a field.

Perhaps the most amazing part of the story is that, despite being seriously injured, one of the victim’s was able to crawl her way out of the field to the road where she found someone who was able to call for help.



"It's a long way back if you've been through something like that. It's pretty remarkable that somebody could make it all the way back out here,” said Lenawee County Undersheriff Troy Bevier.

The crash happened less than a mile from the Lenawee County Airport where the airport manager says this plane is kept.

The FAA is investigating exactly what happened and why.

Walker and her husband Dan own Skywalker Flight Training based at Lenawee County Airport.

