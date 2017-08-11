Rockets spend first day sightseeing in Rome

The Toledo Rockets men's basketball team landed in Rome, Italy Thursday evening.

The team spent a sleepless night on the plane before landing in Rome.

The men got straight to sightseeing, taking pictures at some of the many historic and architectural marvels Rome has to offer.

"Everybody's closer. Just being together 24/7, nonstop checking out the scenery and looking at history," said sophomore Justin Roberts. "I think it's great for us."

"It's really beautiful," added junior Taylor Adway. "We're extremely bless, extremely fortunate to get this opportunity."

On Friday, the players will see the Coliseum and Roman Forum before playing their first of four games during their 10-day trip.

