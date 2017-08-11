Findlay officers find man that led police on chase - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Findlay officers find man that led police on chase

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

A Findlay man has been found and arrested after leading police on a chase Friday afternoon. 

The suspect, Marcus Sierra,  was pulled over by a Findlay officer after he failed to stop at a stop sign.

Initially, Sierra pulled over in a McDonald's restaurant  on Tiffin Avenue. When the officer came to the car, Sierra sped off.

He then led police to the 600 block of Londonderry Drive. That's when Sierra lost control of his car and struck a parked vehicle and a small camper parked in a house's driveway. 

Sierra drove the car under the trailer which eventually fell onto the porch and roof the house. As a result, the gas meter was ripped off and caused a gas leak. 

Columbia Gas came to shut the gas off at the house. 

Sierra fled the scene on foot before the officer arrived. According to Findlay police he was eventually located with the help of the public.

Sierra was taken to the Hancock County Jail due to unrelated active warrants. He is facing multiple charges including fleeing and eluding, failure to stop at a stop sign and leaving the scene of a crash. 

