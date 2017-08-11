Imagination Station, library to host solar eclipse viewing parties

A historic solar eclipse is only days away.

As the big day inches closes, residents in northwest Ohio joined in on the excitement building around the country.

"I think it's really cool, especially since it's my first time," said 11-year-old Marin Gaubert. "It's probably cool for every single kid because it'll be their first eclipse because the last one was 38 years ago."

For those younger astronomers, the Imagination Station will host a viewing party right outside Festival Park with food, music and science.

"Anything science we love, and we kind of get in to it," said Lori Hauser of Imagination Station. "But something for the whole community to see, it's going to be happening live out there. So if you're in your back yard, you're down here at our viewing party, you'll be able to see it and take part in it."

Of course, to safely view the eclipse, experts say you need special solar glasses.

"We've given out over 2,000 glasses," said Erin Connolly of the Toledo-Lucas County Library. "They went really, really fast as part of a grant that we received at the library."

The library is out of their special glasses, but there are still ways to get your hands on solar glasses.

"You can make your own glasses as well as we're using our 3D printers to make viewing glasses available as well," Connolly said.

The library will also host their own events leading up to the eclipse.

On the day of the eclipse, the library will host "Glimpse the Eclipse" at the King Road Branch. There, visitors can view a live stream of the eclipse from NASA.

