Walleye fans can purchase season tickets now

Hockey season is right around the corner and that means ToIedo Walleye tickets are on sale.

Walleye fans can purchase their tickets starting Friday at 9 a.m. at the Huntington Center, Fifth Third Field boxes, by phone or here.

One man drove from Detroit said he's pumped for the new hockey season.

"My kid's a hockey player, he loves the Walleye. He'd rather come down here than go to the wings games at home. He loves the Walleye, it's a great atmosphere down here. They claim Detroit is Hockeytown but you come down here and see the fans down here, this should be Hockeytown," said William Gipson, a Walleye fan.

The home opening game will be October 21 against Quad City. Fans are encouraged to participate in the popular Opening Night Brewfest that day.

