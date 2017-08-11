Ohio man arrested on charge of cyberstalking sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Federal authorities have charged an Ohio man with repeatedly harassing a county sheriff for nearly two decades via letters, emails and websites.

Charging documents filed in federal court in Columbus charge William Young of Columbus with one count of cyberstalking.

A criminal affidavit from an FBI agent says the harassment has continued since 1999 when Young was arrested by a Delaware County officer on a menacing charge.

Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin is not identified in the charging documents, but confirms in a statement he's the victim named in the affidavit.

Investigators say the 54-year-old Young sent letters about Martin over the years to the sheriff's wife, doctor, barber and numerous other individuals in Delaware.

Young was due in court Friday. A message was left with his attorney seeking comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.