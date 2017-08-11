Local high school football team taught new methods to stay safe during games

When it comes to safety and high school sports, one local football team has decided to take a different approach to training.

The Clay High School Eagles are learning about rugby-style tackling to avoid head-on hit on the playing field.

This technique is a way to help protect young players from concussions, which are one of the biggest concerns in the football world.

The sport is a higher risk one, but school officials said every sport has its own set of risks.

"If you want to be the best you want to treat your body the best and you also want to get good rest," said Clay High School's Athletic Director, Mark Beach.

Another tip on staying safe while playing outdoor sports is to remember to always stay hydrated.

