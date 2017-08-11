Gunman involved in interstate standoff faces numerous charges - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Gunman involved in interstate standoff faces numerous charges

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: Michigan State Police Monroe Post) (Source: Michigan State Police Monroe Post)
MONROE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

The suicidal gunman who was in a seven-hour standoff with Michigan police faces numerous charges after a court appearance Friday. 

Juan Ramon Colon is charged with the following:

  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Fleeing and eluding police
  • Resisting/obstructing a police officer
  • Carry a weapon during the commission of a felony

A Monroe County District Court  judge set his bond at $250,000 and ordered him back to court Aug. 24. 

Colon brought traffic to a stand still Thursday on I-75. 

Police said the chase began in Pontiac, Michigan after a welfare check.

Colon eventually led them to I-75 in Monroe County, which is just north of the Ohio border. 

He allegedly threatened to take his own life, and those of law enforcement. He eventually surrendered to police. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly