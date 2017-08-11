Gunman involved in interstate standoff faces numerous charges

The suicidal gunman who was in a seven-hour standoff with Michigan police faces numerous charges after a court appearance Friday.

Juan Ramon Colon is charged with the following:

Carrying a concealed weapon

Fleeing and eluding police

Resisting/obstructing a police officer

Carry a weapon during the commission of a felony

A Monroe County District Court judge set his bond at $250,000 and ordered him back to court Aug. 24.

Colon brought traffic to a stand still Thursday on I-75.

Police said the chase began in Pontiac, Michigan after a welfare check.

Colon eventually led them to I-75 in Monroe County, which is just north of the Ohio border.

He allegedly threatened to take his own life, and those of law enforcement. He eventually surrendered to police.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.