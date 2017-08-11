Two sent to hospital after motorcycle wreck - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two sent to hospital after motorcycle wreck

Two people were sent to a hospital after their motorcycle crashed in north Toledo.

The wreck happened just after midnight on Friday at north Summit Street and east Manhattan Boulevard.

Police said a group of motorcyclists were riding when one of them crashed. 

The driver and passenger of that bike were injured. Their conditions are unknown. 

