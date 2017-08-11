Northwood police searching for attempted child abduction subject

Northwood police are still searching for a male subject who attempted to abduct a child on Thursday.

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. on Tracy and Andrus Road.

The subject is described as a young white male and was seen driving a black Dodge truck with white stripes.

The child was able to get away and is safe.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.