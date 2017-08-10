Toledo woman excited, humbled to win $400,000 dream home

Anna Garza not only helped to change a child's life by donating to St. Jude Hospital, her life also changed when WTOL announced she won the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

However Garza, a student studying business online at Argosy University, never knew she won the house worth $400,000. Instead, she worked on her homework during the announcement on WTOL 11 News at 6.

When her daughter told her she won, she figured it was another Anna Garza who won the house. Then, WTOL showed up at her home.

"I can't still believe it!" exclaimed Garza. "But thank you very much!"

Anna says she loves donating to charity and does it often. She says she donated her income tax return to the home giveaway, little did know what would become of that.

"Everybody give to charity, it comes right back to you," explained Garza. "Thank God!"

Anna and her husband Rick drover up to the home for the first time Thursday night.

"You've got to be kidding me?" said Rick Garza after pulling up to the home in Perrysburg. "Howdy neighbors!"

The couple married more than 40 years ago. They have three daughters and several grandchildren.

For the past three decades, they lived in the some home. That all changed.

"It could not have happened to a better person she always donates," said Anna's daughter Corina Garza. "She's giving, she'll give you the shirt off her back, she will really. I'm just happy. Praise God!"

Anna says they will host a lot of family events in this brand new home built by Slaske Building Company. Anna's granddaughters are already making plans for their new place.

"My grandkids aren't going to get away from me now," teased Anna with excitement.

"Ragers, ragers at her house all the time, parties everywhere all the time," said Anna's granddaughter Deanna Utley.

Anna, Rick and her family are still in shock about their winning ticket, but say for them it was always about helping the kids at St. Jude.

The Garza's say they do not know exactly when they will move out of their old house and into the dream home, but are excited to start the process sometime soon.

