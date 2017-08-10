Walleye hold youth camp for young players

Each summer, young athletes all over the country take part in youth camps in variety of sports.

All week long, young Toledo hockey players between 7 and 13 got a chance to take to the ice with some Walleye stars.

“Have fun,” said Andy Delmore, Walleye assistant coach. “That’s what it’s all about. And hopefully they can learn something, they can take something back to their club teams or their high schools or wherever they’re going next year. And, you know, hopefully they learn something this week."

The kids did not just get to skate on the same ice as the players, but got some one on one lessons from coaches and players like Shane Berschbach and A.J. Jenks.

The Fish say they remember what it’s like being that age, so being able to help these younger athletes grow in the sport is something special.

“These kids are probably just big dreamers like we were at that age and, you know, to help them start out and, you know, to try and give them some influence it’s rewarding,” said Berschbach, who just re-signed with the Walleye for the 2017-18 season earlier this week.

Throughout the week, campers participated in both on and off ice activities including drills and team building exercises.

“I learned about doing slapshots and how to stop and skate backwards,” said 12-year-old Ryan Butler.

After honing their skills throughout the week, the campers get to put that work to the test with a game on Friday.

For more information on camps in the future visit the Walleye's official website.

