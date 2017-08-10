Jamie Farr comes back to Toledo for the dedication of historic marker honoring him

Jamie Farr will forever be immortalized in his hometown of Toledo, and he will be there to witness it.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson announced that 83-year-old Farr will be in attendance to receive his own historic marker in Jamie Farr Park.

Farr put Toledo on the map with his role of Maxwell Clinger on the hit TV show M*A*S*H, a cross-dressing corporal who was constantly pining for Tony Packo's and trying to gain a Section 8 discharge from the army.

Farr actually spent two years in the Army, with service in Korea and Japan.

Farr, who became an actor at the encouragement of his mentor Danny Thomas, also made appearances on The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Red Skelton Show, and The Danny Kaye Show.

The Marathon Classic, the LPGA tour that comes to Toledo every year, used to be named after the Woodward High School grad as well.

Farr will celebrate the dedication of his historic marker with old and new friends from the neighborhood where he grew up.

The dedication will be held at 11 a.m. on August 26.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.