Michigan health chief seeks evidence in Flint water crisis

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - The head of Michigan's health department is asking a judge to force prosecutors to release additional evidence in their case against him in the Flint water crisis.

An attorney for Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon has filed motions asking a judge to compel the release of requested discovery material and to issue subpoenas for the state Office of Inspector General, state Office of Auditor General, Lyon's own department and McLaren-Flint hospital.

The Flint Journal reports Lyon also wants to subpoena the doctor of a Genesee Township man who died at 85 from Legionnaires' disease.

Lyon is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of the man. Health officials identified the Flint River as a potential source of the Legionnaires' disease outbreak in 2014 and 2015.

