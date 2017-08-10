Mayoral candidate Waniewski announces plan for city's success

For the city of Toledo to succeed, it needs a plan.

Mayoral candidate and current city councilman Tom Waniewski rolled out his vision for the city's success.

Waniewski detailed a strategy that he claims will make city government more accountable to citizens, rebuild neighborhoods and bring back confidence.

He said the only way for the city to achieve success is by measuring goals and insisting on accountability.

"As important as the vision is, and as important as identifying our strengths and weaknesses and opportunities, are the measurements of success. In addition to our key performance indicators KPI's, we're going to talk to the residents to make sure we're delivering on our promises.

Waniewski's plan also includes action items for the city if he's elected mayor, including signing a regional water authority agreement and re-vamping the city's budget process.

