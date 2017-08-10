Man pleads guilty for child endangerment in 4-year-old's death

A Lucas County judge found a man guilty in the death of a four-year-old girl.

Aaliyah Smith died in November of 2016 after being beaten, drugged and starved.

Bridget White pleaded guilty in July for her role in Smith's death. The judge sentenced her to life in prison.

Tyrone Hooks submitted an Alford plea Thursday to one count of endangering children. Hooks originally pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea for a reduced sentence.

Hooks faces sentencing later this month. He could spend as much as three years behind bars.

