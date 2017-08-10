Lawmakers respond to President Trump's statements regarding opioid crisis

President Donald Trump plans to declare a national emergency on the country's opioid crisis.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown applauded this decision, saying the declaration is overdue.

"Communities across Ohio don't need a declaration to tell them the opioid crisis is an emergency. While this is an important step, combating the opioid epidemic requires more than words. It requires meaningful action and investment. Law enforcement officers throughout Ohio have told me that we cannot arrest our way out of this problem," Brown said.

Senator Brown said the emergency declaration would allow for more treatment beds and would provide more resources to Customs and Border Patrol to keep fentanyl out of the United States, steps he and Senator Rob Portman have been working to make possible.

"There is no doubt that this heroin and prescription drug epidemic is a crisis affecting our entire country, and I applaud the president for his decision to declare it a national emergency. We must continue to fully fund important programs on prevention, treatment and recovery, and we must take additional legislative actions to help stop overprescribing, increase the number of treatment beds covered by Medicaid at residential treatment facilities, and help stop the flow of synthetic opioids that are shipped into this country through the postal service," Senator Portman said.

Senator Portman had recently visited a treatment facility that provides affordable outpatient treatment for opiate addiction.

Senator Brown recently applauded a proposal issued by the Drug Enforcement Administration to reduce the production of prescription opioids by 20-percent next year.

