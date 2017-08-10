Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl out of Fort Wayne canceled

An Amber Alert for a 2-year-old out of Fort Wayne has been canceled.

Authorities say the Amber Alert has been canceled, but have not released further details.

The Fort Wayne Police Department issued the alert for 2-year-old Adayah Bratton on Thursday.

Bratton is described as black with brown hair and brown eyes, standing at 2'6" and weighing 40 pounds.

Police believe Bratton was abducted by her father Channing Scott.

Scott is described as a 46-year-old black male standing at 5'10" tall with black dreadlocks and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark red shirt, gray sweatpants and black and white gym shoes.

Police believe he is driving a red 2011 Hyundai Accent with Indiana license plate VKZ918.

