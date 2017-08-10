National tour visits Holland resident battling cancer

A pink surprise rolled into Holland Wednesday.

The 'Pink Heals' tour began in 2007 in an effort to celebrate those who are fighting cancer. The tour travels across the country and visits people battling the disease.

Their vehicle is a restored fire truck painted a bright pink. The men inside are all dressed in firefighter outfits that are also pink.

On Wednesday, the organization visited Lori Harter.

"Very shocked. The kids ran in and told me there was a fire truck here, and I thought something happened," Harter said. "It's heartwarming to know people like this car and they take the time to just try to brighten your day. They gave me flowers and a gift and just let me know that there are people thinking about you even when you don't think they are thinking about you."

Like everyone they visit, Harter got to sign her name on the truck.

The organization says they have a few more stops in northwest Ohio before moving on.

