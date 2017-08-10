When You’ll See The Solar Eclipse

Solar eclipses happen all around the globe every year or two, so what makes this one, “The Greatest in a Century”?

It’s all about it’s path, and this one will put millions of Americans in a direct view of a total solar eclipse. This major event kicks off near Lincoln City, Oregon, at 10:15 a.m. PDT (1:15 p.m. EDT). The path will continue south and east until the moon’s total solar eclipse moves off the coast at 2:48 p.m. EDT near Charleston, South Carolina. A partial eclipse will continue through nearly 4 PM along the east coast.

So what about Toledo, North West Ohio and South East Michigan? Well, you will not be in the direct path of a total solar eclipse, but you will see an 85% partial eclipse on that Monday afternoon. For Toledo the partial eclipse occurs from 1:02 PM – 3:48 PM on August 21st. The max eclipse will occur at 2:27 PM.

You might be asking, “If it’s not a full eclipse, is it even worth watching?” Here is what it will look like out your door or window:

It will feel like nearly night in the middle of a Monday afternoon. For your Solar Eclipse viewing forecast, download the First Alert Weather App for the Hour-By-Hour details!