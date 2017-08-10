Jeepfest is coming back to Toledo

Good news for those of you who enjoyed Jeepfest; it's coming back!

Downtown Toledo will be filled with Jeeps in summer 2018.

With the overwhelming success of Jeepfest last year to celebrate 75 years of Jeep in Toledo, Lucas County commissioners and Jeep retirees got together to plan another one.

President of UAW Local 12 and representative of Jeep workers Bruce Baumhower said last year proved Toledo was the place to hold the celebration.

"When we got down here that day, it brought tears to our eyes to see that you couldn't even get downtown, there were just Jeeps on every street four or five-wide. Most people wanted us to do it again in 2017. We said we need some time to regroup, so 2018 seems like a good year with the new Wrangler coming out," said Baumhower.

Thomas Wilson, a lifelong "Jeeper" said he will definitely be attending the festivities.

"My first Jeep was a daily driver, 1968 CJ 5 in high school," Thomas said. "I've been a Jeeper ever since I was seven years old. My entire family worked there."

Baumhower said it's because of people like Wilson who came out in the thousands for last year's Jeepfest that make him excited about the economic impact Jeep will continue to have on Toledo's job market.

"The future is brighter than it's ever been. The growth and opportunities are coming with new suppliers coming to Toledo, and with the expansion of the Wrangler and the fact that we're going to build them in Toledo, Ohio for global consumption," Baumhower said.

"Jeepfest is really catching on," said Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak. "It's bringing in people from all around the country and internationally. We could see upwards of several additional millions of dollars from economic impact. That's huge."

Representative Marcy Kaptur said she's also excited that Toledo will continue to make it's mark on the international marketplace with Jeep.

"It reminds everyone how important it is to create here, to create a product and also manufacture it," Kaptur said of Jeepfest.

The three-day Jeepfest will be held next year on August 10.

