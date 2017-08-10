Third Annual Back-to-School Bash to happen this weekend

The Third Annual Back-to-School Bash will go underway this weekend to help students prepare for the upcoming school year.

The goal of the bash is to bring the community together in a fun a way and give away free school supplies.

"The door is open to any kid that wants to be apart of this and wants and needs some books or supplies. And I think that is our impact to the city of Toledo, because we Toledo as one," said Tina Butts, an organizer of Back-to-School Bash.

The event will be held on August 12 and 13 from noon until 10 p.m. at the Nathan Hale School grounds, located on Upton Avenue, between Dorr and Bancroft Street.

