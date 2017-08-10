The Henry County Fair is officially underway

The Henry County Fair is in full swing starting Thursday.

The fair is open until the August 17.

According to their website, this year's theme is "All about the YOUth at the Henry County Fair."

Henry County Fair director John Poulson said fairgoers can expect to have a good time.

"They can expect to have fun. Good food, reasonable prices, under 13 years of age is free for a family and tickets are only $8 at the gate. The grand stand is free," Poulson said.

To really kick things off, the country band Kentucky Headhunters will headline a concert and Keith Anderson will perform right after.

The fair is also in need of a fairbook from 1991. Anyone in supply is encouraged to contact the fair office at 419-592-9096 or secretary@henrycountyfair.org.

