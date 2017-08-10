Winner of the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway announced

After several months of selling 7,000 tickets, WTOL and Slaske Building Company announced the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

For nearly a year, WTOL 11 told you about the free live-saving services and dream home giveaway offered by St. Jude Children's Research hospital.

Thanks to your help, WTOL helped raise $700,000 for children with childhood cancer with the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Those who purchased a ticket for a chance to win the $400,000 home in Perrysburg, have also supported St. Jude's mission and have been entered to win numerous other prizes.

The grand prize winner of the Dream Home is Anna Garza of Toledo

There were several other prizes given out throughout the day as well.

Paul Wood from Perrysburg won a $5,000 gift card to the Appliance Center.

Jeffrey Chalfin of Maumee won a $1,000 gift card from Kam Warner, Welles Bowen Realtor and Welles Bowen Realtors Co.

James Mathers of Toledo won a $1,000 gift card to Viviano.

Jane Druhet of Defiance won a $1,000 gift card to Spoke Life.

Kelly Kershner of Bowling Green won a $1,000 gift card to Marsha's Buckeye.

Judy Smith of Maumee won a $1,000 gift card to Design Entertainment.

Edward Oetzel of Toledo won a $1,000 gift card to Shutter Love.

James Marlburg of Metamora won a $1,000 gift card to Brizo Faucet.

Daniel Guy from Temperance, MI won an 18 carat white gold diamond pendant necklace valued at $2,800.

Kevin Grimes from Toledo won the play set from Playground World.

John Caygill from Toledo won a five-night trip for two to Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Walter Oprysk of Columbus won the Experience Toledo package, valued at about $1,000.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.