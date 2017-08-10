Lima woman charged for large amounts of carfentanil - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lima woman charged for large amounts of carfentanil

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
LIMA, OH (WTOL) -

A Lima woman has been charged for having a large amount of carfentanil with plans to sell it.

Nancy Garza, 32, allegedly had more than 52 grams of carfentanil on July 20.

If convicted, Garza will probably not receive a maximum sentence.

The case is still being investigated by the FBI.

