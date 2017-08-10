Barricaded gunman surrenders after 7-hour standoff

A 7-hour standoff between Michigan State Police and a suicidal gunman finally ended around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The scene happened on I-75 in Monroe County between Gaynier Road and South Otter Creek.

Hostage negotiators spoke with the male subject who was alone in his car in the southbound lanes. They were able to persuade the man to throw out his firearm after hours of negotiations.

The incident started in Oakland County, Michigan, when the 37-year-old-subject's roommate called police around 4 a.m. The roommate said he was worried about the man after he voiced suicidal thoughts.

Police identified the subject's black Dodge Journey in a parking lot in Pontiac. Deputies attempted to make contact with the man, who then fled in his vehicle and led police on a chase.

During the chase, police say the man was waving a handgun and live-streaming the event on Facebook.

Police say the man also made threats to police saying he was going to kill law enforcement officers and himself.

Officers from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office were then forced to end their pursuit, but passed along information about where the man was headed.

Troopers from the Metro South Post on I-75 later spotted the man and continued the pursuit.

Monroe County Deputies assisted the situation and laid down stop sticks that eventually disabled his car on SB I-75.

The man refused to listen to police after they repeatedly told him to exit his car. The Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team then responded to the scene, getting the man to surrender his weapon and exit his vehicle without incident after hours of negotiations.

The man was then examined by medical professionals, and his car was searched for any other weapons.

"We had tactical assets around the scene to make sure that everybody was safe. Our negotiator was able to do a two-way dialogue, develop a rapport with the individual and through that rapport and through the time they spent talking to one another they were able to negotiate a successful conclusion," said Lt. Tony Cuevas of the Michigan State Police.

Northbound I-75 was closed at Luna Pier while southbound I-75 was closed at Otter Creek Road due to the incident. Dixie Highway and Telegraph Road were overwhelmed with extra detour traffic during the 7-hour standoff as 100-percent of I-75 traffic was being redirected.

Michigan State Police, along with Monroe County Sheriff's deputies and Erie Township police, were at every major intersection to help direct traffic and keep drivers moving on their commutes.

"If that situation went south, and the individual started to fire his weapon and run out into traffic, that would make things even worse and more dangerous not only for our officers, but for the motorists as well," Lt. Cuevas said.

"It's a sad thing," said one driver who was stuck in traffic for hours. "I can see why they have to stop the traffic though. I just feel bad for the people stuck in it."

The situation ended without any injuries to the man or police officers.

"Anytime we can negotiate and save a life is worth it. I understand the inconvenience to the motorists, but life safety is a more important issue for us," said Lt. Cuevas.

The man faces charges of fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest. He is currently being held in the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned at the First District Court of Monroe County.

