Perrysburg roundabout opens after multiple delays

Road crews finally opened the much-anticipated roundabout at Hull Prairie and Roachton in Perrysburg.

The barricade came down just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. Crews finished up in the afternoon with last-minute landscaping.

Though they hoped to open the roundabout a month ago, poor weather conditions slowed its completion. But now that it is open, drivers say the area is now much safer for drivers.

"You're looking at 55 miles an hour coming down here, now you are going to have to slow down here," said John Bembenek, who lives a short distance from the roundabout. "And the intersection was really bad at times. There were a lot of accidents, so hopefully this will be better for everybody."

The nearby intermediate school opens next week.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.