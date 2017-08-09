Andersons employee killed in work-related accident at Maumee facility

An Andersons employee died in a work-related accident at the Maumee Railcar Repair Facility in Maumee on Illinois Avenue Wednesday.

According to Maumee police, Thomas C. Robinson, of Perrysburg, died working at the facility, though neither police nor the company went into the specifics of the accident.

Rasesh Shah, President, The Andersons Rail Group, released the following statement:

"The Andersons is saddened by the loss of the 29-year-old employee who was fatally injured in an accident at the Maumee Railcar Repair Facility this afternoon. Out of respect for his family, we will not be providing his name or any other information at this time. The welfare of our employees is of the utmost importance to the Andersons and we are committed to uncovering the details of what led up to this tragic accident." “This young man’s life was precious to his family, his friends and his colleagues at The Andersons. Our heartfelt condolences go out to all those who knew and loved him.”

A representative for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) says the accident in under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.