Temperance plans to revitalize landmarks, bring in new businesses

Temperance, Michigan wants you to know when you're driving through its downtown.

Plans are in place to beautify the main street and call it the Lewis Avenue Corridor.

The city also plans to re-establish some of its landmarks, such as the church built in the 1800s, and bring in new businesses like the microbrewery just down the street.

Bedford Township supervisor Paul Pirrone said the city's first step is to engage business owners and the people living nearby, with the second step being to create a Downtown Temperance Revitalization Committee to bring more money and life to the downtown area.

"We're going to be looking for facade grants for some of these buildings and store fronts to kind of help them out and just be a source of information, and work with the Downtown Development Authority with Tim Lake as far as capture funds," Pirrone said.

Tim Lake, president of Monroe County Business Development Corporation, has worked closely with smaller Michigan cities to capture state funding and bring businesses back to Monroe County.

One of the first big projects he plans to tackle is re-doing Lewis Avenue and updating the sidewalks to make them easier to walk on.

