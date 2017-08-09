Toledo Rockets basketball team departs for Italy

The Toledo Rockets men’s basketball team left for their trip to Italy Wednesday.

According to the NCAA, member schools may take their teams abroad every four years.

Four years ago Toledo Head Coach Tod Kowalczyk took the Rockets to Greece. This time around, it’s Italy. Each one of these trips is a valuable growing experience according to Coach Kowalczyk.

“I think these trips are so valuable for chemistry type things,” Kowalczyk said. “But I think it will impact and help us significantly.”

The 10-day trip includes stops in Rome, Florence and Venice.

The team will visit notable places like the Colosseum, the Vatican and the world-famous art and architecture. Beyond basketball, that is what Kowalczyk hopes his players appreciate most.

“There’s a lot of things that come into this trip,” Coach Kowalczyk said. “Number one: I want a great cultural educational experience for our guys. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to go to an unbelievable country and experience their culture and their history and their food as well.”

There is also business to attend to as well. Between tours and sightseeing, the Rockets will compete in exhibition games against teams from around Italy. And while the games can prove their worth once the season begins, Kowalczyk promises the priority is the on the experience.

“I’m really excited for our players,” Kowalczyk said. “You know, the basketball part truly is secondary, particularly once we get there. The basketball for us was more the 10 practices leading up to it. But once we get there it’s just going to be about, you know, team bonding, chemistry and experiencing a new culture.”

As for the players, they look forward to visiting a land that many may not have a chance to visit without basketball.

“We super excited to go over there and play,” said Jaelen Sanford, Toledo junior guard. “We just want to use this opportunity as a way to get better as a team and gel together.”

The Rockets will return from Italy on August 19. WTOL's Jordan Strack will bring coverage of the team during their entire trip.

