Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car while crossing the street

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Putnam County on Tuesday.

The crash occurred on Oak Street near Third Street around 1:00 p.m.

Police say 18-year-old Raymond Orengo of Ottawa passed a vehicle on Oak Street and hit 58-year-old Denise Balbaugh of Ottawa as she was crossing the street.

Balbaugh was taken to Lima St. Rita's with serious injuries.

Orengo was uninjured in the crash.

Police say the crash is under investigation with charges pending.

