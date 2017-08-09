Better Business Bureau warns of fake online dog breeders

If you and your family are looking to get a dog, make sure the website is legitimate if you plan to buy online.

The Better Business Bureau wants to warn people to beware of fake breeders selling dogs online.

"The internet is filled with scams, and I've seen people lose thousands of dollars," said Dick Eppstein of the BBB.

One Virginia woman was smarter than one internet scammer. She contacted the BBB asking about the website "Advancedfrenchies.com."

The woman emailed whoever runs the website about getting a French bulldog puppy, and was told the breeder was located in Toledo.

However, the woman said something didn't feel right about the website.

"We learned that the website is actually owned by someone on the island of Cyprus and that it's being operated out of Russia," Eppstein said.

The website has since been blocked, but the BBB warns there are plenty more out there just like it. The sites can be very convincing too, showing pictures of the dogs being taken care of.

A red flag that the website is probably fake is the absence of a phone number or address for the breeder.

Consumers have to understand, theses people are slick," said Eppstein. "Never buy a dog on the internet where you can't verify the breeder. Where they're located, the phone numbers, and go see the dog."

The BBB said the woman did the right thing by calling to ask if the breeder was legitimate. Otherwise, she may have been out a lot of money and heartbroken when her puppy didn't exists.

"When you have spent thousands of dollars on a dog and get nothing, and now you have to try and go back and get another one somewhere else and spend more money on it, it's devastating," said Eppstein.

If you ever suspect something you are about to get into is a scam or something doesn't seem right, call the Better Business Bureau at 419-531-3116 to be safe.

