Outdoor classroom gives students non-traditional learning experience at Oregon Catholic school

The traditional form of learning is going out the window at Cardinal Stritch High School and St. Kateri Catholic Academy.

A brand-new outdoor classroom will be available for students when they come back to school.

The classroom was once an outdoor courtyard that will now give kids the opportunity to get some natural sunlight as they learn.

"We like to say here that kids could use a little more Jesus and they could use a little more sunlight, so this is going to enhance their learning," said Kevin Mullan, vice president of Advancement at Cardinal Stritch.

The classroom is dedicated to a former student and staff member who passed away, with a beautiful mural painted in her honor.

It will be able to fit more than 30 middle school students and a little more than 20 high school students at a time.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.